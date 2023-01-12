China condemns Kabul attack, hopes Afghan govt can protect citizens of all countries

China strongly condemns the Kabul attack and hopes the Afghan government can protect citizens from all countries, including Chinese nationals, the Chinese foreign ministry said at a regular daily briefing on Thursday.

According to Reuters, a suicide bomber killed at least five people outside the Afghan foreign ministry on Wednesday, police said, and a nearby hospital said over 40 people were wounded.

"As far as we know there are not many killed or injured in this terrorist attack," said Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin when asked a question about the blast that reportedly was targeting a Chinese delegation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)