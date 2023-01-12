Left Menu

Case against 3 for duping people of Rs 56 lakh on pretext of starting hospital in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 12-01-2023 13:21 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 13:20 IST
Police have registered a case against two men and a woman for allegedly cheating some people of Rs 56 lakh after approaching them to set up a pharmacy and a lab at a hospital which they planned to start in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Thursday.

One of the victims told the police that the accused approached him saying were launching a hospital in Kalyan town and asked him to set up a pharmacy at the facility. The accused allegedly asked the victim for a sum of Rs 32 lakh as deposit, which he and his partner paid to them, an official from Manpada police station in Dombivli said quoting the complaint.

The accused also approached a woman and her partners in a health care company and offered them to set up a lab in the hospital for which they took an amount of Rs 24 lakh lakh from them as deposit, the official said.

The financial transactions took place between January and May 2021 and thereafter, the accused told the victims that the hospital could not be run in the locality.

They shut the facility and informed the victims that they would refund the deposit money in six months, but did not do so, te official said. The victims then approached the police, who registered a case against the three accused on Wednesday under Indian Penal Code Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention), the official said.

No arrest has been made so far. A probe is on into the case, the police said.

