Left Menu

I-T dept recovers Rs 11 cr cash after raids at WB 'beedi' firms linked to politician

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2023 13:37 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 13:31 IST
I-T dept recovers Rs 11 cr cash after raids at WB 'beedi' firms linked to politician
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Income-tax department has recovered over Rs 11 crore in cash after it conducted raids at various locations and businesses in West Bengal linked to a politician and some others, official sources said.

The raids were launched on Wednesday at about two dozen locations in state capital Kolkata and Murshidabad and covered some 'beedi' manufacturing companies and some other businesses.

The 'beedi' factories are linked to a local politician and the I-T teams have recovered more than Rs 11 crore in cash till now, they said.

The action was undertaken after the department got inputs that these businesses were allegedly indulging in cash transactions, beyond the record books, resulting in tax evasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra's custody

Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra'...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
4
Indian-origin doctor gets two more life sentences for sexually assaulting women

Indian-origin doctor gets two more life sentences for sexually assaulting wo...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023