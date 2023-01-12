Bajrang Dal activist found dead in Netravati river in Karnataka
The body of a Bajrang Dal activist was found in the Netravati river in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district on Thursday, police said.
The deceased has been identified as Rajesh Pujari S (36), who is a resident of Sajipa in Bantwal taluk.
Local residents found an abandoned bike on the old bridge of Panemangaluru and reported it to the police.
After a search, police found the body in the Netravati river, and it has been sent for post-mortem.
