Russia building up forces in Ukraine, battle rages for Soledar - Kyiv

Russia is building up its forces in Ukraine but Ukrainian forces are holding out in fierce fighting for control of the eastern town of Soledar, Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar said on Thursday.

She told a news briefing that the number of Russian military units in Ukraine had risen to 280 from 250 a week earlier.

"They (the Russians) are moving over their own corpses," Malyar said of the fighting for Soledar. "Russia is driving its own people to the slaughter by the thousands, but we are holding on."

