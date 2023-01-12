Left Menu

Delhi Waqf board employees protest outside secretariat demanding immediate release of pending salaries

On December 20, several imams of mosques affiliated with the Delhi Waqf Board protested near the chief ministers residence here, alleging that their salaries were pending for several months.It was also claimed recently by the imams and muazzins that they have not received wages for over five months.

Several employees of the Delhi Waqf Board held a protest in front of the city government's secretariat here on Thursday demanding the immediate release of salaries, which they claim were pending for the last three months.

The protesters, which included both staffers and contractual employees of the Board, also demanded early release of honoraria for imams and muazzins of mosques maintained by the Waqf Board, alleging that these were pending for the last several months.

''We raised our voices for our pending salaries and demanded that they be released immediately. The protest was held from 11 am to about 12:30 pm. Later, a memorandum was submitted to the Delhi revenue minister,'' said an employee of the board. The employee, who took part in the protest, claimed that members of the Board were ''not meeting'' as they regularly they are supposed to. ''So, our protest was against that too. We demand that regular meetings be resumed so that our grievances can be heard and addressed,'' he added. On December 20, several imams of mosques affiliated with the Delhi Waqf Board protested near the chief minister's residence here, alleging that their salaries were pending for several months.

It was also claimed recently by the imams and muazzins that they have not received wages for over five months.

