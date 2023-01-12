Russia suggests Sweden has 'something to hide' in Nord Stream blast probe
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 12-01-2023 15:12 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 15:08 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia questioned on Thursday whether Sweden had "something to hide" over explosions affecting the Nord Stream gas pipelines last year, as it slammed Stockholm for not sharing information in the ongoing investigations into the blasts.
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Sweden's refusal to engage with Russian prosecutors was "confusing" and said Moscow had a right to know the details of the probe.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Moscow
- Russia
- Maria Zakharova
- Russian
- Foreign Ministry
- Stockholm
- Nord Stream
- Sweden
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Japan asks its insurers to retain marine war cover for LNG shippers in Russian waters
Odisha DGP orders CID probe into unnatural death of two Russian nationals
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov blames US for Ukraine crisis
Top Putin aide visits Ukraine's Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Aeroflot boss cals for 'state protectionism' to defend Russian aviation