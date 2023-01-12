Left Menu

Russia suggests Sweden has 'something to hide' in Nord Stream blast probe

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 12-01-2023 15:12 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 15:08 IST
Maria Zakharova
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia questioned on Thursday whether Sweden had "something to hide" over explosions affecting the Nord Stream gas pipelines last year, as it slammed Stockholm for not sharing information in the ongoing investigations into the blasts.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Sweden's refusal to engage with Russian prosecutors was "confusing" and said Moscow had a right to know the details of the probe.

