Labourer killed after avalanche hits J-K's Sonamarg

A labourer was killed after an avalanche hit Sonamarg in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Thursday, officials said. The avalanche hit the Sarbal area close to Nilgrath where Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) is executing work on the Zojila Tunnel. ''The body of a worker has been recovered from the avalanche site and shifted to the nearby hospital,'' the officials said.

A rescue operation has been launched and police, State Disaster Response Force, Army, Beacon and MEIL teams are on site to clear the snow-laden area, they added.

Medical teams with ambulances and first aid kits are also at the spot.

Further details are awaited, they added.

