Left Menu

Two workers from Bihar die due to suffocation in Nepal

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 12-01-2023 15:43 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 15:40 IST
Two workers from Bihar die due to suffocation in Nepal
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Two Indian workers, who slept in a room after burning coal without ensuring proper ventilation, died due to suffocation in Nepal's Parsa district, police said.

Aged 29 and 30, both the men hailed from Bihar's Motihari district and worked at a coal depot at Birgunj-22, they said. Preliminary investigations show that the two workers had slept in a room on Tuesday after burning coal without ensuring proper ventilation, resulting in death due to suffocation, Deputy Superintendent of Police Deepak Giri was quoted saying by the Kathmandu Post newspaper.

The matter came to light when their colleagues informed police after the duo did not open the door of their room till 10 am on Wednesday, following which police smashed open the door and found them dead, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra's custody

Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra'...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
4
Extinct species of Himalayan Owl found in Kanpur, days after rare Himalayan Griffon Vulture captured

Extinct species of Himalayan Owl found in Kanpur, days after rare Himalayan ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023