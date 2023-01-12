Left Menu

IS claims responsibility for Kabul attack that killed 5

Kabul police chief spokesman Khalid Zadran said on Wednesday that the explosion killed five civilians and that a number of others were wounded near the ministry.The IS news outlet Aamaq said the attack coincided with a ministry training course for diplomats.The extremists have increased their assaults since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in 2021.

PTI | Kabul | Updated: 12-01-2023 15:49 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 15:48 IST
IS claims responsibility for Kabul attack that killed 5
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility on Thursday for a deadly bombing that killed at least five people near the Foreign Ministry in the Afghan capital the previous day.

The bombing was the second major attack in Kabul in 2023 and drew condemnation from the international community.

The extremist group said in a statement that a "martyrdom-seeker'' it identified as Kheiber al-Qandahari detonated his explosive vest amidst a gathering of ministry employees and guards as they left through the ministry's main gate.

There was no immediate response from Afghanistan's Taliban rulers about the IS claim. Kabul police chief spokesman Khalid Zadran said on Wednesday that the explosion killed five civilians and that "a number of others were wounded'' near the ministry.

The IS news outlet Aamaq said the attack coincided with a ministry training course for diplomats.

The extremists have increased their assaults since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in 2021. Targets have included Taliban patrols and members of the country's Shiite minority.

After Wednesday's attack, more than 40 wounded people were brought to a surgical centre in Kabul run by Emergency NGO, a humanitarian organisation.

Stefano Sozza, Emergency's director in Afghanistan, said at the time that he expected the number of casualties to rise.

The attack drew condemnation from the United Nations and various countries. In a statement on Wednesday, Pakistan said it stood in solidarity with Afghans in the fight against militants.

China on Thursday said that none of its citizens were killed or injured in the attack, following reports that a visiting delegation was due at the ministry.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a press briefing: "We hope Afghanistan will take strong measures to effectively protect the safety of all sides' personnel and institutions in Afghanistan, including those from China."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra's custody

Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra'...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
4
Extinct species of Himalayan Owl found in Kanpur, days after rare Himalayan Griffon Vulture captured

Extinct species of Himalayan Owl found in Kanpur, days after rare Himalayan ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023