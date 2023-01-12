Left Menu

Bank employee booked for Rs 3.89 crore fraud in Shimla

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 12-01-2023 15:49 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 15:48 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
A bank employee has been booked for allegedly defrauding customers to the tune of over Rs 3 crore, police said here on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Arvind Kumar, was posted at the New Shimla branch of ICICI Bank, they said The branch manager, in his complaint, alleged that the accused employee collected funds from customers in the name of mutual funds but deposited the same in his bank account, police said.

During an investigation by a committee constituted by the bank, it was found that Kumar has committed fraud of Rs.3,89,89,582 in the name of the bank, they said.

The details of the investment were not found in the bank records, they said, adding a case under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused.

