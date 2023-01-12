J&K govt sets up panel for outsourcing of assets of tourism department
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 12-01-2023 15:56 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 15:56 IST
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir government is all set to outsource assets of tourism department and has setup a panel to decide the mechanism of executing the plan in a phased manner.
There are huge assets of tourism being laying idle without any use for tourism activities in various areas of Jammu and Kashmir, including some tourist places.
As per the order issued by general administration department (GAD), constitution of a committee for deciding the mechanism of outsourcing of the identified assets of tourism Department in a phased manner has put in place.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- general administration department
- Kashmir
- Department
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu
Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu; reinforcements rushed to neutralise ultras: Police.
Encounter breaks out in Jammu; 2 terrorists trapped
Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu
Three terrorists killed in 'chance encounter' in Jammu