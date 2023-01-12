J&K govt sets up panel for outsourcing of assets of tourism department

Jammu and Kashmir government is all set to outsource assets of tourism department and has setup a panel to decide the mechanism of executing the plan in a phased manner.

There are huge assets of tourism being laying idle without any use for tourism activities in various areas of Jammu and Kashmir, including some tourist places.

As per the order issued by general administration department (GAD), constitution of a committee for deciding the mechanism of outsourcing of the identified assets of tourism Department in a phased manner has put in place.

