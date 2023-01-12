Left Menu

Indrani's plea on person resembling Sheena Bora: Submit CCTV footage, court tells Guwahati airport

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-01-2023 16:18 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 16:14 IST
Indrani's plea on person resembling Sheena Bora: Submit CCTV footage, court tells Guwahati airport
A special court on Thursday directed the Guwahati airport in Assam to secure and submit CCTV footage of January 5 in view of a claim by Indrani Mukherjea, accused in the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora, that two lawyers saw someone resembling the deceased boarding a flight there.

Indrani Mukerjea had earlier moved an application in the special Central Bureau of Investigation court with this information and had sought a direction to procure the CCTV footage of the airport in the north-eastern state to ascertain the identity of the woman.

Special CBI Judge S P Naik-Nimbalkar issued a notice to the director of Guwahati Airport to check the CCTV footage of January 5 of the facility and ascertain the identity of the person in the video and photograph.

It said the airport authorities should comply with the order by the next hearing of the case.

Bora (24) was allegedly strangled to death in a car by Indrani Mukerjea, her then driver Shyamvar Rai and former husband Sanjeev Khanna in April 2012. The body was allegedly burnt in a forest in the neighbouring Raigad district.

The murder of Bora, who was Indrani Mukerjea's daughter from a previous relationship, came to light in 2015 after Rai spoke about it following his arrest in another case.

