Army Day fete not in national capital but across States for deeper social connect

Army Day celebrations from this year have been moved out of the national capital and would be held at the various field commands in the country to facilitate deeper connection with civil society, said the Station Commander of the Southern Command on Thursday.

In an interaction with reporters here, Brigadier Lalit Sharma, SC, SM, Station Commander of Pangode Military Station, said, ''This time, the Army Day parade will be held in Bengaluru under the aegis of the Southern Army Command.'' Army Day is celebrated on January 15 every year. It was on this day in 1949 that General K M Cariappa took over as the First Indian Commander in Chief of the Army, the Brigadier said.

''He (Cariappa) is one of the only two Army officers to have held the five-star rank of Field Marshal. The other was Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw,'' he said.

As a prelude to the Army Day, the Pangode Military Station today put on display the latest sophisticated weapons in use by the armed forces and also highlighted the welfare activities it was carrying out in Kerala The Brigadier briefed the reporters on the various features of the sophisticated weapons and camouflage gear which were on display. A music performance by a military band was also arranged.

He said the Army Day marks a day to salute soldiers who laid down their lives to protect the country and its citizens.

He emphasised that the media, known as the fourth pillar of democracy, plays a crucial part in nation-building and also has a strong connection with the armed forces.

''Media plays an impactful role in the minds of the people and influences them to change their thought process. In today's world, the media is as equally important as is the armed forces during any war or conflict,'' he said.

He gave details of the various welfare measures like Operation Malabar Sahyog, and relief operations that have been undertaken by the Southern Army Command.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)