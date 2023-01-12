Seven minor labourers rescued

Seven minor labourers have been rescued from various business establishments here by Assam's Kamrup Metro district task force in a joint operation with Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi's Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA).

All the labourers rescued in the operation on Wednesday are boys in the age group of 14 to 17 years and belong to different districts of the state, according to a release issued by the BBA on Thursday.

The police have registered an FIR under the IPC and Juvenile Justice Act of Child and Adolescent Labour Act.

The boys were employed in grocery stores and other shops in the city. They claimed that they were made to work for up to 12 hours a day for wages of about just Rs 50 each per day. They also said that they have been working in the shops for the past several months and many had not received their wages for days, the BBA release said.

The children have been produced before the Child Welfare Committee of the Kamrup district and are now sheltered at the local Child Care Institution, the release added.

