Left Menu

Seven minor labourers rescued

They also said that they have been working in the shops for the past several months and many had not received their wages for days, the BBA release said.The children have been produced before the Child Welfare Committee of the Kamrup district and are now sheltered at the local Child Care Institution, the release added.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 12-01-2023 17:42 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 17:12 IST
Seven minor labourers rescued
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Seven minor labourers have been rescued from various business establishments here by Assam's Kamrup Metro district task force in a joint operation with Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi's Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA).

All the labourers rescued in the operation on Wednesday are boys in the age group of 14 to 17 years and belong to different districts of the state, according to a release issued by the BBA on Thursday.

The police have registered an FIR under the IPC and Juvenile Justice Act of Child and Adolescent Labour Act.

The boys were employed in grocery stores and other shops in the city. They claimed that they were made to work for up to 12 hours a day for wages of about just Rs 50 each per day. They also said that they have been working in the shops for the past several months and many had not received their wages for days, the BBA release said.

The children have been produced before the Child Welfare Committee of the Kamrup district and are now sheltered at the local Child Care Institution, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra's custody

Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra'...

 India
3
Extinct species of Himalayan Owl found in Kanpur, days after rare Himalayan Griffon Vulture captured

Extinct species of Himalayan Owl found in Kanpur, days after rare Himalayan ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023