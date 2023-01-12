Left Menu

Man held for trying to snatch woman cab driver's phone in Delhi

A man was arrested for allegedly trying to snatch a woman cab drivers mobile phone after breaking the window of her vehicle in north Delhis Kashmiri Gate area, officials said on Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2023 17:52 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 17:14 IST
Man held for trying to snatch woman cab driver's phone in Delhi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested for allegedly trying to snatch a woman cab driver's mobile phone after breaking the window of her vehicle in north Delhi's Kashmiri Gate area, officials said on Thursday. The incident occurred on Monday at around 2 am. The accused has been identified as Amit alias Sunny (24), a resident of Bhajanpura, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

The woman received minor injuries in the robbery attempt, he said.

According to police, the cab driver was waiting to pick up a passenger when the man allegedly threw a stone at her vehicle and broke the glass window. The accused then asked the woman to hand over her mobile phone. When she refused, he tried to snatch it but she resisted, they said. A bus driver, who was passing by, stopped his vehicle to help the woman driver after which the accused fled the spot, they said.

The accused was previously involved in 17 cases, the DCP said.

The victim has refused to file a complaint, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra's custody

Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra'...

 India
3
Extinct species of Himalayan Owl found in Kanpur, days after rare Himalayan Griffon Vulture captured

Extinct species of Himalayan Owl found in Kanpur, days after rare Himalayan ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023