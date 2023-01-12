Two gang members arrested with illegal weapons in Haryana: Police
The arrests were made after police got secret inputs that two men involved in heinous crime were roaming with illegal weapons. After receiving the information, police teams were formed and the accused were arrested with the illegal weapons.It was found that both the accused are wanted in an attempt to murder case lodged in Ambala Cantonment police station.
Haryana police on Thursday arrested two members of a gang and seized illegal country-made pistols along with five cartridges from their possession.
The arrested accused were identified as Bandhan Sharma and Aman Sonkar, both residents of Ambala Cantonment, said a statement from the Haryana Police.
''Two illegal country-made pistols and one cartridge were seized from Bandhan Sharma while 5 country-made pistols along with 4 cartridges from Aman,'' the statement said. The arrests were made after police got secret inputs that two men involved in heinous crime were roaming with illegal weapons. After receiving the information, police teams were formed and the accused were arrested with the illegal weapons.
''It was found that both the accused are wanted in an attempt to murder case lodged in Ambala Cantonment police station. It was also revealed that 8 cases were registered against Aman in different police stations,'' the statement said.
