BJP leader's brother found dead in UP's Barabanki

A local BJP leader's brother was found dead with injury marks on his head, police said here on Thursday.

The incident happened in Sarai Chandel village in Subeha area, they said.

The deceased, identified as lawyer Dinesh Kumar Chandel (45), is the brother of BJP leader Awadhesh Singh Chandel, Superintendent of Police Akhilesh Narain Singh said.

Dinesh went to his field for irrigation on Wednesday but did not return home. His body was recovered from the field on Thursday morning, he said. The SP said prima facie it seems that the victim's head was hit with a stone.

Police is probing the matter and the body has been for the post-mortem, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)