Left Menu

NCLT directs Rel Cap lenders, administrator to reply on Torrent Investments' plea by Jan 16

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-01-2023 18:56 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 18:08 IST
NCLT directs Rel Cap lenders, administrator to reply on Torrent Investments' plea by Jan 16
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Thursday asked insolvency-bound Reliance Capital's lenders and administrator to file a response by January 16 on Torrent Investments' plea to halt their plans to hold a fresh auction for better realisation.

Torrent Investments -- one of the bidders for the Anil Ambani-promoted Reliance Capital -- has offered Rs 8,640 crore to acquire the firm through the insolvency process. Earlier this week, Torrent Investments approached the tribunal seeking a stay on the Committee of Creditors' voting to hold a second round of 'Challenge Mechanism' or e-auction for the bidders.

Torrent Investments, represented by Mukul Rohatgi, told the Mumbai bench of NCLT that their bid of Rs 8,640 crore was above the threshold and the matter ended there.

However, on January 7, the Committee of Creditors (CoC) informed that they want to start a fresh round of auction, he stated.

''The extension of 'Challenge Mechanism' is not permissible,'' Rohatgi added.

Darius Khambata, also representing Torrent Investments, stated that this whole process is unfair and the Rs 8,640 crore bid was in compliance with the 'Challenge Mechanism'.

After hearing Torrent Investments' plea, the tribunal comprising Pradeep Narhari Deshmukh and Shyam Babu Gautam asked the CoC and the administrator to file a reply by Monday (January 16).

Under the first 'Challenge Mechanism', the threshold bids amounted to Rs 6,500 crore, while the highest net present value (NPV) offered by applicants was Rs 7,210 crore. By the time of the second round, the threshold was Rs 7,500 crore, and the highest NPV was Rs 7,620 crore. In the third round, the threshold was Rs 8,500 crore, while the highest NPV was Rs 8,550 crore. But by the end of the fourth round, the threshold, which was Rs 9,000 crore received the highest NPV of Rs 8,640 crore.

Kapil Sibal, on behalf of the CoC, said the Torrent Investments bid in the third round was 'suboptimal' and 'factually incorrect' as it was less than the threshold.

''We are continuing with the 'Challenge Mechanism' for maximising value. Torrent's proposition that the bid was closed after the third round was wrong as the CoC had said it is in the process of evaluating,'' he added.

Reliance Capital has a consolidated debt of about Rs 40,000 crore. The Reserve Bank (RBI) had applied to initiate Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) against the Reliance Group company at the NCLT Mumbai. Subsidiaries of Reliance Capital that are pushed for insolvency resolution are - Reliance General Insurance, Reliance Nippon Life Insurance, Reliance Securities, Reliance Asset Reconstruction Company, Reliance Home Finance and Reliance Commercial Finance. RBI-appointed Nageswara Rao Y is the administrator of Reliance Capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra's custody

Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra'...

 India
3
Extinct species of Himalayan Owl found in Kanpur, days after rare Himalayan Griffon Vulture captured

Extinct species of Himalayan Owl found in Kanpur, days after rare Himalayan ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023