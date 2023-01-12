Left Menu

More fast track courts for NRIs to be set up: Punjab minister Dhaliwal

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-01-2023 18:22 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 18:22 IST
Punjab Cabinet minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Thursday said that he will meet the Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High court for the opening of more fast track courts for matters related to the Non-Resident Indians (NRI), according to an official statement.

Dhaliwal, who is the NRI affairs minister in the Punjab government, said he will meet the chief justice shortly to work out the modalities to expedite the process for setting up more NRI fast track courts.

Notably, several NRI, who originally hail from Punjab, had sought from the state government to set up fast track courts for redressal of their issues, including property related disputes during the recently held NRI meetings.

Dhaliwal also gave instructions to depute legal advisors to provide requisite legal aid to NRIs. He also ordered concerned deputy commissioners to resolve around 50 per cent of the grievances brought during these 'NRI milni programmes' (Punjabi NRIs meet) through their nodal officers appointed specially for the cases of NRIs.

Reiterating commitment of the state government to take every step for the well-being of NRIs, Dhaliwal also asked the officials of the department to issue Demi-Official (DO) letter to concerned deputy commissioner, nodal officer, tehsildars and Station House Officers (SHOs) to provide all requisite help to sort out all the issues of Punjabi diaspora.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

