'Yuva Shakti' India's driving force, says PM Modi
You have a special mission of making an impact for India on the global scene. Yuva Shakti youth power is the nations driving force and the countrys economic growth provides great opportunity for its youth, he added.
Yuva Shakti is India's driving force and the country's economic growth provides great opportunity to the youth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Thursday.
Addressing the National Youth Festival after inaugurating it, Modi said from toys to tourism, defence to digital, the nation is making headlines across the world. ''Today there are global voices saying this century is India's century. It is your century, century of India's youth.'' He underscored the need for positive disruption to overtake even the most advanced country in the world.
''This is a special time in history. You are a special generation. You have a special mission of making an impact for India on the global scene.'' Yuva Shakti (youth power) is the nation's driving force and the country's economic growth provides great opportunity for its youth, he added.
