AI urination incident: Delhi court to hear police plea seeking Shankar Mishra’s fresh custody on Friday

The matter will likely be heard on Friday.Additional Sessions Judge Harjyot Singh Bhalla heard the application seeking revision of an order passed on January 7 by a metropolitan magistrate sending Mishra to 14-day judicial remand while denying police his custody.The judge issued notice to the accused on the application moved by police and also a production warrant.Fresh Revision received by way of assignment.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2023 18:47 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 18:26 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi sessions court has issued a notice to Shankar Mishra, the man accused of urinating on an elderly woman co-passenger on an Air India flight, on an application filed by the Delhi Police seeking his fresh custodial interrogation. The matter will likely be heard on Friday.

Additional Sessions Judge Harjyot Singh Bhalla heard the application seeking revision of an order passed on January 7 by a metropolitan magistrate sending Mishra to 14-day judicial remand while denying police his custody.

The judge issued notice to the accused on the application moved by police and also a production warrant.

"Fresh Revision received by way of assignment. It be checked and registered... Issue notice of the revision petition to the respondent through IO/SHO/Jail Superintendent concerned, returnable for January 13, 2023. Production warrants be also issued," the judge said in an order passed on January 11.

Metropolitan Magistrate Komal Garg had on Wednesday denied bail to Mishra while calling his act ''utterly disgusting and repulsive''.

The court said the act has shocked the civic consciousness of people and needed to be deprecated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

