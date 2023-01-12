Left Menu

Global Investors Summit: UP govt to hold roadshow in Delhi

A large number of industrialists are expected to participate in the roadshow.During B2G Business to Government meetings and roadshows, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanaths team will make entrepreneurs in Delhi aware of the investment possibilities and opportunities in the state.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 12-01-2023 18:43 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 18:27 IST
After Mumbai and Chennai, the Uttar Pradesh government is going to hold a roadshow in New Delhi on Friday to invite investors to the Global Investors Summit (GIS 2023).

The next round of meetings of ministers and senior officials with entrepreneurs will start early in the morning at The Oberoi Hotel in Delhi and will continue till late evening, an official said here. A large number of industrialists are expected to participate in the roadshow.

During B2G (Business to Government) meetings and roadshows, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's team will make entrepreneurs in Delhi aware of the investment possibilities and opportunities in the state. After the successful roadshows of Team Yogi abroad, road shows have been planned in 9 major metros in the country. Earlier in December, 8 delegations of ministers and senior officials visited 21 cities in 16 countries and received investment proposals worth Rs 7.12 lakh crore. Now, road shows are being organised in 9 major cities of the country.

In Delhi's roadshow, Cabinet Ministers Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, Arvind Kumar Sharma, Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary, Minister of State Sandeep Singh, Kapil Dev Aggarwal and Arun Kumar Saxena will be present with senior officials.

The UP team will meet over a dozen veteran industrialists while more than four dozen industrialists will participate in the roadshow.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

