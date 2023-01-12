22 IPS officers transferred in Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday transferred 22 IPS officers including police chiefs of several districts, officials said.

According to a list issued by the Home Department, Lakhimpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjiv Suman has been sent to Muzaffar Nagar as Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) and Gautam Buddha Nagar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Traffic Ganesh Prasad Saha has replaced Suman as the SP of Lakhimpur.

DCP Prayagraj Saurabh Dixit has been sent to Kasganj as SP, replacing BBTGS Murti who has been made the SP of Kanpur Dehat. DCP Gautam Buddha Nagar (Greater Noida zone) Abhishek Verma has been made SP of Hapur replacing Deepak Buker who has been sent to Prayagraj as DCP, it said.

Similarly, Sanjay Kumar has been made SSP of Etawah. Satyajeet Kumar Gupta has been appointed as SP of Sant Kabir Nagar, Keshav Kumar as SP of Balrampur, Prachi Singh as SP of Shravasti, Vinod Kumar as SP of Mainpur and Eraj Raja as SP of Jalaun.

SP Muzaffar Nagar Vineet Jaiswal, SP Mainpuri Kamlesh Kumar Dixit, SSP Etawah Jai Prakash Singh, SP Kanpur Dehat Suniti, SP Jalaun Ravi Kumar have been put on the waitlist and attached to the DGP headquarters.

