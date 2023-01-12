Left Menu

Prophet row: Former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma gets gun license

The Delhi Police has granted a gun license to former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who was suspended last year from the party for her alleged derogatory remark against Prophet Mohammad, officials said on Thursday. Sharma had applied for the license which has been granted after assessing threats and following due procedure, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2023 18:41 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 18:41 IST
Prophet row: Former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma gets gun license
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police has granted a gun license to former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who was suspended last year from the party for her alleged derogatory remark against Prophet Mohammad, officials said on Thursday. Sharma had applied for the license which has been granted after assessing threats and following due procedure, they said. She has been allowed to carry a gun for her safety, police said. Sharma's remark on the Prophet during a TV debate had triggered protests across the country and drew sharp reactions from various quarters.

Several FIRs were lodged across the country against Sharma in connection with her remark.

The BJP had suspended her and expelled its Delhi unit media head Naveen Kumar Jindal as the row over their alleged derogatory remarks against the Prophet escalated amid protests from some Muslim countries.

In June last year, the Delhi Police had provided security to Sharma and her family after an FIR was registered on a complaint which alleged that she was getting death threats over her controversial remarks.

She had requested the police to provide security, citing harassment and threats.

''Sharma and her family have been provided police security after she alleged that she has been receiving threats and was being harassed over her remarks,'' an official had said.

Police had said on May 28 that its cyber cell unit received a complaint from Sharma against various persons regarding death threats.

Based on this complaint, an FIR was registered under IPC sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 507 (Criminal intimidation by anonymous communication) and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) against unknown people.

''During the probe, another complaint was received from Sharma against certain persons promoting enmity. Following this, Section 153A of the IPC was added to the case. Notices have been sent to Twitter Inc. and a reply from it is awaited. Investigation into the case is underway,'' police had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra's custody

Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra'...

 India
3
Extinct species of Himalayan Owl found in Kanpur, days after rare Himalayan Griffon Vulture captured

Extinct species of Himalayan Owl found in Kanpur, days after rare Himalayan ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023