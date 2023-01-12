Maha: 4 held for ATM car thefts, cheating

Four persons have been arrested for allegedly cheating people after stealing their ATM cards, police in Thane in Maharashtra said on Thursday.

The gang, on the pretext of helping a woman at an ATM kiosk on January 2, stole her card and withdrew Rs 38,500 from her account after memorising her PIN number when she made a cash deposit, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shivraj Patil told reporters.

After she filed a complaint with Srinagar police station, CCTV footage from the kiosk and the vicinity was checked, which showed the accused were headed to Pandharpur in Solapur district, he said.

''We arrested three persons from Pandharpur and one person from Ulhasnagar here. We have recovered 101 ATM cards from them, as well as Rs 70,000 and a car. The cumulative value of the seized items is Rs 4.06 lakh,'' he said.

Eight cases registered against their names in Srinagar, Narpoli, Vishnu Nagar, Mumbra and Kolsewadi police stations in and one in Jalgaon have been solved, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)