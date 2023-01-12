DMK govt scripted new chapter in TN history of eliminating drug peddling, says CM

The ruling DMK has scripted a new chapter in Tamil Nadu's history of eliminating drugs by initiating a war against narcotic substances and bringing culprits to book, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Thursday and claimed that his government could not ignore the menace harming the people.

He accused the previous AIADMK regime of doing precious little in containing drug peddling in the State, and said he had directed the officials to take stringent action against those involved in the illegal sale of drugs besides oppose their bail in the courts.

Intervening during a debate initiated by leader of the Opposition AIADMK, K Palaniswami in the assembly, the CM said his government launched a massive operation against ganja 2.0 in March last year and followed it up by holding meetings with district authorities for the first time in Tamil Nadu in August 2022. ''No Chief Minister has chaired meeting with district authorities to curb drug peddling,'' Stalin noted. During the drive about 50,875 culprits were arrested and 11.59 lakh kg of gutka was seized. About 12,294 cases were registered against ganja and drug peddlers while 17,280 people were arrested in connection with ganja cases.

''On January 3, this year, while taking stock of the situation with officials I directed them to oppose the bail of the peddlers, freeze bank accounts and attach their properties. The drive against drugs was further intensified and FIR is being filed now,'' the Chief Minister said.

Had the AIADMK taken appropriate action when it was in power, then it would not have necessitated the DMK government to wage a war against narcotic substances, he said and reminded that a former AIADMK minister who is now a sitting MLA and a former police official have been chargesheeted by the CBI in the gutka scam.

''You allowed it to grow like cancer when you were in power. The drugs are in the news today because of the stringent action being taken by the DMK government. Our government's aim and also the target is to weed out (illegal) drugs sale,'' Stalin said.

When Palaniswami persisted, the Chief Minister remarked that he could not ignore the drug menace as the previous AIADMK regime had done.

