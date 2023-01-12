Nagpur: Two jewellery shop staff booked for cheating owner of Rs 48 lakh

Two persons have been booked for allegedly forging documents to accept gold as mortgage and cheating a jeweller of Rs 48 lakh, a Nagour police official said on Thursday.

The two were employees of the jeweller, the Rana Pratap Nagar police station official said., They have been charged under Indian Penal Code provisions for cheating and other offences, he added.

