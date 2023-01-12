Left Menu

U.S. forecaster sees shift from La Niña to neutral weather during February - April

ENSO neutral conditions refer to those periods in which neither El Niño nor La Niña is present, often coinciding with the transition between the two weather patterns. There is about a 82% chance of ENSO-neutral conditions by March-May 2023, the forecaster said.

U.S. forecaster sees shift from La Niña to neutral weather during February - April

A transition from La Niña to El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) neutral conditions is expected during the February - April 2023 season, a U.S. government weather forecaster said on Thursday. ENSO neutral conditions refer to those periods in which neither El Niño nor La Niña is present, often coinciding with the transition between the two weather patterns.

There is about a 82% chance of ENSO-neutral conditions by March-May 2023, the forecaster said. The La Niña weather pattern is characterized by unusually cold temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean.

