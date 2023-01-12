Rusted grenade detected in Poonch, destroyed
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 12-01-2023 19:49 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 19:49 IST
A tragedy was averted by police by recovering a rusted grenade and later defusing it in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday, sources said.
The grenade was recovered in a ground near district police lines (DPL) in the town, they said.
Later it was destroyed safely, they said.
A case has been registered and investigations taken up.
