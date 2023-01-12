Left Menu

HC asks Punjab govt to file status report on 13 toll plazas 'taken over' by protesters

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-01-2023 19:52 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 19:52 IST
HC asks Punjab govt to file status report on 13 toll plazas 'taken over' by protesters
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab and Haryana High Court directed the Punjab government on Thursday to file a status report on 13 toll plazas in the state that have allegedly been taken over by certain protesters.

The directions came after the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) moved the court on Tuesday, seeking a resumption of the operations of the toll plazas.

A bench of Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj also issued a notice of motion to the state of Punjab and other officials in the matter.

The court also directed the chief secretary and director general of police to comply with the terms of the state support agreement, which was executed between the Punjab government and the Centre, with regard to their obligation to provide security to all the 34 toll plazas established by the NHAI in the state to ensure their smooth functioning, NHAI's counsel Chetan Mittal said.

The senior counsel further said the court also asked the Punjab government what action was taken about the 13 toll plazas taken over by the protesters.

A direction was issued to the CS and the DGP to file a status report and an action-taken report in respect of the 13 toll plazas, including one that is allegedly being run by the protesters who are also collecting the toll fee from the commuters, Mittal said.

The NHAI had also pointed out that nothing was done by Punjab government officials in the last two days in relation to these toll plazas.

The court has fixed February 16 as the next date of hearing in the matter.

In its petition, the NHAI had said it was facing a daily loss of Rs 1.33 crore because of the prevention of toll collection by the protesters at these toll plazas.

It was also submitted that the 13 toll plazas were forcibly taken over by the protesters and the toll collection was stopped at 12 of those.

The petition claims that the protesters are illegally operating one of the toll plazas at Kot Karor in Ferozepur by collecting money from the commuters.

A farmers' body has been staging protests at various toll plazas in Punjab since December 15, demanding farm loan waiver, remunerative prices for their crops and compensation for crop damage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra's custody

Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra'...

 India
3
Extinct species of Himalayan Owl found in Kanpur, days after rare Himalayan Griffon Vulture captured

Extinct species of Himalayan Owl found in Kanpur, days after rare Himalayan ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023