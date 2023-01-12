U.N. chief says onus on North Korea to return to talks

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday that the onus is on North Korea to return to denuclearization talks, a rebuttal of Chinese calls for the United States to show Pyongyang more flexibility.

Guterres also told the U.N. Security Council meeting on the rule of law that attacks on the rights of women and girls by the Taliban-led administration was "creating gender-based apartheid."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)