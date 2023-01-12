Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 12-01-2023 21:16 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 21:05 IST
Rajasthan CM Gehlot welcomes Delhi HC decision to implement Old Pension Scheme for CAPF
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday welcomed Delhi High Court's decision to implement the Old Pension Scheme for the Central Armed Police Forces and said the system should be implemented across the country.

Sharing the high court's decision, Gehlot tweeted that the order to give the benefit of the Old Pension Scheme to Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) such as the Central Reserve Police Force, Sashastra Seema Bal, Border Security Force, Central Industrial Security Force and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police was a welcome one.

Delhi High Court has ordered implementation of the Old Pension Scheme for all personnel of the CAPF and directed the Centre to issue necessary instructions within eight weeks.

It quashed a 2003 notification of the Union Ministry of Finance and a 2020 Office Memorandum of the Department of Pension and Pensioner's Welfare to the extent that they deny the benefit of the Old Pension Scheme to the personnel of central paramilitary forces who were appointed pursuant to January 1, 2004, advertisements.

Gehlot said like Rajasthan, the Centre and other state governments should take a humanitarian view and implement the Old Pension Scheme for social security.

