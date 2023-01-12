9-year old child injured in accidental fire in Poonch

A 9-year old child was injured in an accidental fire from a rifle of a hunter in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday evening, official sources said.

There was an accidental fire from the rifle of a hunter Mohmmad Sharief resulting in injuries to a child Afran Ahmed, who was playing near forest area of Sangla in Surankot tehsil, they said.

Police reached the area and shifted the injured child to sub district hospital in Surankote, they said.

An FIR has been lodged, they said.

