Left Menu

US Commerce Secretary thanks India for continued constructive engagement on IPEF

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-01-2023 21:24 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 21:24 IST
US Commerce Secretary thanks India for continued constructive engagement on IPEF
  • Country:
  • United States

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo during her meeting with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal thanked India for its continued constructive engagement on the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF), an official release has said.

Raimondo also said that she looks forward to co-leading the upcoming US-India CEO Forum and Commercial Dialogue meetings with Goyal in New Delhi this March. She also expressed her gratitude for India’s hosting of the engagements, the Department of Commerce said in a statement on Thursday.

The two also agreed on the importance of ensuring concrete follow-up of outcomes and discussed priority themes for the forum and dialogue, including supply chain resilience, enhancing energy security, inclusive digital economy, and post-pandemic economic recovery, especially for small and medium-sized enterprises, said a media release.

“The Secretary also thanked the Minister for India’s continued constructive engagement on the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) and for hosting the upcoming IPEF negotiating round for the Pillars relating to Supply Chains, Clean Energy, Decarbonisation and Infrastructure, and Tax and Anti-Corruption in February,” it said.

Raimondo also welcomed India’s presidency of the G20 and looked forward to working with Goyal and other officials to ensure a successful G20 year, the Department of Commerce said. India formally assumes the G20 Presidency from December 1. India was handed over the presidency of the influential bloc at the end of the two-day G-20 summit in Bali, hosted by Indonesia November.

The IPEF was launched jointly by the US and other partner countries of the Indo-Pacific region on May 23 in Tokyo. The 14 IPEF partners represent 40 per cent of global GDP and 28 per cent of global goods and services trade.

The framework is structured around four pillars relating to trade, supply chains, clean economy, and fair economy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra's custody

Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra'...

 India
3
Extinct species of Himalayan Owl found in Kanpur, days after rare Himalayan Griffon Vulture captured

Extinct species of Himalayan Owl found in Kanpur, days after rare Himalayan ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023