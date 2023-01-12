Left Menu

Pakistan FX reserves sink to three weeks' worth of import cover

Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank dropped $1.2 billion to $4.3 billion as of Jan. 6, the bank said on Thursday, leaving the cash-strapped country with barely three weeks' worth of import cover. The drop was due to external debt repayments, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 12-01-2023 21:27 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 21:27 IST
Pakistan FX reserves sink to three weeks' worth of import cover

Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank dropped $1.2 billion to $4.3 billion as of Jan. 6, the bank said on Thursday, leaving the cash-strapped country with barely three weeks' worth of import cover.

The drop was due to external debt repayments, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said in a statement. Net foreign exchange reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5.8 billion, and total liquid reserves at $10.1 billion, the bank added.

Despite recent compression measures by the government, Pakistan's import bill for goods was $5.1 billion per month in both November and December, according to the country's statistics bureau. Its main imports are critical energy-related fuels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra's custody

Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra'...

 India
3
Extinct species of Himalayan Owl found in Kanpur, days after rare Himalayan Griffon Vulture captured

Extinct species of Himalayan Owl found in Kanpur, days after rare Himalayan ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023