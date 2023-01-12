Three arrested for killing woman financier, burying body in Nangloi graveyard

Three men were arrested for allegedly killing a 54-year-old woman and burying her body in a graveyard in Nangloi here, police said on Thursday.

The accused killed the woman, a small-time money lender, because she was asking them to return the money they owed her, they said. Meena, a resident of Avantika Enclave in Mangolpuri, was reported missing on January 2 at Mangolpuri Police Station. According to police, she used to give micro loans to hawkers and had also loaned some money to the men who killed her. Initially, when police started looking for her, they found her mobile phone switched off and struggled to find her whereabouts. On January 7, police registered a case under section 365 (abduction) of the IPC and began investigation, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Harendra Kumar Singh said. Soon, they found that two of the people who had last called her on mobile were at the same location as she was, and based on the finding, apprehended one Mobin. At his instance, police also detained another suspect, Naveen, who joined the investigation on Wednesday evening, and confessed to being involved in the killing, police said. Naveen revealed that he, Mobin, who knew the woman for the last five years, and Rehan killed her on the afternoon of January 2 in outer Delhi's Mangeram Park in Mobin's room, police said. At night, the three took her body to Nangloi graveyard and buried it there with the connivance of the cemetery caretaker, the DCP said. After the confession, police arrested all three. Police have exhumed the body of the victim and sent it for post mortem to see if the woman was sexually assaulted before being killed, Singh said. According to police, Mobin took the woman to his home on the pretext that somebody wanted to borrow money from her. The woman had lent around Rs 10,000 earlier to the accused. On that day also, they were demanding for Rs 5,000 to 7,000 more from her.

But when she asked them to return the money taken earlier, the accused smothered her with a pillow, police said. Naveen had applied for an anticipatory bail when police started the investigation and questioning suspects, police said. Police said that the accused had accompanied the family members of the deceased when they had come to police station for filing the missing report. The accused even accompanied police during searches. According to police, Mobin drives an auto, while Naveen is a tailor and Rehan is a barber.

Police have also identified the fourth accused in the case, the caretaker of the graveyard, as Sayyad Ali.

Ali allowed the three men to bury the body in the graveyard in secret and was paid Rs 5,000 by them. Meena's son said that she left the house on January 2 and did not return. ''The police told us that it is murder. She was kidnapped and tortured. On January 2, my mother left home around 10.45 am informing us that she would come soon but didn't return. As she was not answering her phone, we filed a complaint around 10 pm,'' he said. Meanwhile, Meena's daughter said in the wake of her mother's murder, the family members were feeling threatened and urged Delhi Police to provide them security.

