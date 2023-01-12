Foreign cigarettes worth Rs 5.2 lakh seized in Mizoram

A joint team of Assam Rifles and Customs personnel on Thursday seized cigarettes of foreign origin, worth Rs 5.2 lakh, from a village near the India-Myanmar border in Mizoram's Champhai district, an official statement said. Acting on a tip-off, the Assam Rifles-Customs team carried out a search operation at Zokhawthar village it said. No person was arrested in connection with the seizure, an official said, adding that the consignment was, apparently, smuggled from the neighbouring country.

It was dumped in the village, the Assam Rifles statement said. The contraband was handed over to the Customs department for legal proceedings, it added.

