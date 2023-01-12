Foreign cigarettes worth Rs 5.2 lakh seized in Mizoram
A joint team of Assam Rifles and Customs personnel on Thursday seized cigarettes of foreign origin, worth Rs 5.2 lakh, from a village near the India-Myanmar border in Mizorams Champhai district, an official statement said. Acting on a tip-off, the Assam Rifles-Customs team carried out a search operation at Zokhawthar village it said.
- Country:
- India
A joint team of Assam Rifles and Customs personnel on Thursday seized cigarettes of foreign origin, worth Rs 5.2 lakh, from a village near the India-Myanmar border in Mizoram's Champhai district, an official statement said. Acting on a tip-off, the Assam Rifles-Customs team carried out a search operation at Zokhawthar village it said. No person was arrested in connection with the seizure, an official said, adding that the consignment was, apparently, smuggled from the neighbouring country.
It was dumped in the village, the Assam Rifles statement said. The contraband was handed over to the Customs department for legal proceedings, it added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Customs
- Champhai
- Zokhawthar
- Mizoram
- Assam Rifles and Customs
ALSO READ
Three Indian Americans die after falling in frozen lake in Arizona: Officials
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Pandya to captain India in T20I series against Sri Lanka; Iranian woman competes at chess tournament without hijab- media reports and more
Fundamentals of India are being constantly attacked: Mallikajun Kharge at Congress foundation day event.
Three Indian Americans die after falling in frozen lake in Arizona: Officials
India progressed due to Congress' approach of inclusion, taking everyone along: Kharge on party foundation day.