Lord Hanuman role model from ancient era, Chhatrapati Shivaji from historical period: Bhagwat

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 12-01-2023 21:57 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 21:57 IST
Lord Hanuman role model from ancient era, Chhatrapati Shivaji from historical period: Bhagwat
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said Lord Hanuman is the role model from the ancient period and 17th century Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji from the historical era.

Speaking at an event organised on the 160th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekanand, he said RSS founder Dr Keshav Baliram Hegdewar and its top leaders M S Golwalkar and Balasaheb Deoras have unequivocally said the saffron flag, not an individual, is the role model for the Nagpur-based Hindutva organisation.

“It (saffron flag) is the symbol of our principles,” he said.

“If you want a person as a role model, the three (RSS chiefs) have said from the ancient (puran kaal) period, our role model is Ram bhakt Lord Hanuman and from the historical period (itihaas kaal), our role model is Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj,” Bhagwat added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

