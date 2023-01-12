Biden says classified document found in 'personal library'

President Joe Biden acknowledged on Thursday that a document with classified markings from his time as vice president was found in his "personal library" at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, along with other documents found in his garage.

Biden told reporters at the White House that he is "cooperating fully and completely" with a Justice Department investigation into how classified information and government records made their way to his home and the office of his former institute in Washington. Biden did not say when the latest series of documents were found, only that his lawyers' review of potential storage locations was completed Wednesday night. Lawyers found the first set on Nov. 2, days before the midterm elections, but only publicly revealed that development on Monday.

