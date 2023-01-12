Left Menu

Biden says classified document found in 'personal library'

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-01-2023 22:00 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 21:59 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
President Joe Biden acknowledged on Thursday that a document with classified markings from his time as vice president was found in his "personal library" at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, along with other documents found in his garage.

Biden told reporters at the White House that he is "cooperating fully and completely" with a Justice Department investigation into how classified information and government records made their way to his home and the office of his former institute in Washington. Biden did not say when the latest series of documents were found, only that his lawyers' review of potential storage locations was completed Wednesday night. Lawyers found the first set on Nov. 2, days before the midterm elections, but only publicly revealed that development on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

