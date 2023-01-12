Left Menu

Man released on parole in murder case killed by friend, others in Nagpur

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 12-01-2023 22:00 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 22:00 IST
A man who was recently released from jail on parole was stabbed to death allegedly by a friend and the latter's associates in Nagpur in Maharashtra, a police official said on Thursday.

Ritesh Chandel (30), a resident of Manish Nagar here, was killed on Wednesday night, he said.

''Chandel and his friend were serving jail sentences in a murder case and had been recently released on parole. Two persons picked up an argument with Chandel on Wednesday after accusing the latter of staring at them,'' he said.

''The two persons forced Chandel to go to the house of the latter's friend, where he was stabbed to death by six persons. Three persons have been held and efforts were on to nab the rest,'' he said.

A case has been registered at Ajni police station and further probe into the incident was underway, he added.

