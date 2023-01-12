Goons demand Rs 1 crore from Gurugram industrialist, police initiate probe

Unknown miscreants allegedly demanded Rs 1 crore from an industrialist and threatened him with dire consequences if he refused, police here said on Thursday.

The miscreants allegedly delivered the letter with their demands to the industrialist's home in Sector 14. The letter mentioned Bawana gang member Pehelwan, they said. According to a complaint filed by the industrialist, who owns two companies at IMT Manesar, the letter was delivered on Tuesday in a white envelope and was kept with the morning newspapers. In the letter, an unknown person threatened to kill him and his family members if he did not pay Rs 1 crore before 5 pm on Wednesday. The letter also mentioned the name of Bawana gang member Pehelwan, the industrialist said in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against unknown persons at Sector 14 police station under Section 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code on Wednesday.

Two teams are investigating the matter. The police are checking footage from CCTV cameras to find the miscreants. ''Our teams are on the job. The accused will be arrested shortly,'' said Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Deepak Saharan.

