Teen leaves Ghaziabad home after tiff with mother, gang-raped

A 15-year-old girl who left home after an argument with her mother was allegedly raped by two men in Muradnagar area here, police said on Thursday.The accused Nazim and Zahid have been arrested, they said.The incident happened on Tuesday when the teenage girl left her home after an argument with her mother, they said.The accused men, who were sitting inside an e-rickshaw, offered a lift to the girl.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 12-01-2023 22:14 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 22:14 IST
A 15-year-old girl who left home after an argument with her mother was allegedly raped by two men in Muradnagar area here, police said on Thursday.

The accused Nazim and Zahid have been arrested, they said.

The incident happened on Tuesday when the teenage girl left her home after an argument with her mother, they said.

The accused men, who were sitting inside an e-rickshaw, offered a lift to the girl. They took her inside an under-construction building and raped her, SHO (Murad Nagar) Satish Kumar told PTI. After this, they arranged for her to go to Delhi by bus at around 10.30 pm, he said. As the victim did not have money, she got off the bus at the intersection of Rajnagar extension-Advanced Level Telecommunication Training Centre (ALTTC) where the police patrolling team saw her and handed her over to Muradnagar police, he said.

After a complaint was filed by the victim's family, a case was registered against the accused under sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said.

The medical examination of the girl has confirmed rape, they said, adding the accused were arrested on Wednesday near the railway road in Muradnagar.

They were produced before a local court on Thursday and were sent to jail, they said. The e-rickshaw has also been impounded, the SHO said.

