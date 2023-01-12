Left Menu

Kanjhawala case: Forensic team from Gujarat visits spot, recreates crime scene

Days after a woman was killed after being dragged by a car, a team from the National Forensic Science University in Gujarat visited the Sultanpuri area here on Thursday and recreated the crime scene, officials said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2023 22:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Days after a woman was killed after being dragged by a car, a team from the National Forensic Science University in Gujarat visited the Sultanpuri area here on Thursday and recreated the crime scene, officials said. The crime scene was recreated with the help of a girl who displayed how the woman might have gotten entangled after her scooter was hit on January 1, they said. A dummy was used as well to see the effects caused to a person who body gets stuck to the front wheel of a moving vehicle, police officials said. A team of five forensic experts from NFSU in Gandhinagar visited the spot on the request of DCP (outer) Harendra K Singh, who is investigating the incident, Delhi Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa said. Police said the team consists professors and forensic experts. Anjali Singh, 20, was killed in the early hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit by a car which dragged her for 12 km from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala. Police have, in all, arrested seven people in connection with the accident. Deepak Khanna, 26, Amit Khanna, 25, Krishan, 27, Mithun, 26, and Manoj Mittal were arrested by police in the immediate wake of the incident. Later, they arrested two more men -- Ashutosh and Ankush Khanna -- for allegedly shielding the accused. A Metropolitan court on Thursday dismissed the bail plea of Ashutosh Bhardwaj.

Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava alleged Bharadwaj had misled the investigation by stating co-accused Deepak was driving the car.

Bhardwaj had wrongly claimed co-accused Deepak Khanna was driving the car, while it was found during the investigation that it was another accused Amit who was at the wheel.

