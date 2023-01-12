PFI conspiracy case: NIA conducts searches at multiple locations in Rajasthan

The National Investigation Agency on Thursday carried out searches at nine locations in Rajasthan in a case related to a conspiracy by the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) to promote hatred among different religious groups and commit terrorists acts in the country, an official said.

The searches were conducted at four places each in Jaipur and Kota and one in Sawai Madhopur district, leading to the seizure of digital devices (mobile phones, SIM cards), sharp-edged knives, and incriminating material, literature and posters, a spokesperson of the NIA said.

The official said the agency had registered the case last year related to secret information received from reliable sources that PFI members -- Sadiq Sarraf of Talabpada and Mohammed Asif of Sangod -- along with other officer bearers and cadres were indulging in unlawful activities and promoting violent acts and enmity among different religious groups through their provocative utterances and activities. ''Their inflammatory speeches and lectures on various platforms inciting and disrupting sovereignty and territorial integrity of India. In pursuance to conspiracy, Sadiq Sarraf and Mohammad Asif and unknown others are radicalizing Muslim youth to commit unlawful activities and terrorists acts in various parts of India, including State of Rajasthan,'' the spokesperson said.

The official said further investigations in the case are in progress.

