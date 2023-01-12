Left Menu

PFI conspiracy case: NIA conducts searches at multiple locations in Rajasthan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2023 22:20 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 22:20 IST
PFI conspiracy case: NIA conducts searches at multiple locations in Rajasthan
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency on Thursday carried out searches at nine locations in Rajasthan in a case related to a conspiracy by the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) to promote hatred among different religious groups and commit terrorists acts in the country, an official said.

The searches were conducted at four places each in Jaipur and Kota and one in Sawai Madhopur district, leading to the seizure of digital devices (mobile phones, SIM cards), sharp-edged knives, and incriminating material, literature and posters, a spokesperson of the NIA said.

The official said the agency had registered the case last year related to secret information received from reliable sources that PFI members -- Sadiq Sarraf of Talabpada and Mohammed Asif of Sangod -- along with other officer bearers and cadres were indulging in unlawful activities and promoting violent acts and enmity among different religious groups through their provocative utterances and activities. ''Their inflammatory speeches and lectures on various platforms inciting and disrupting sovereignty and territorial integrity of India. In pursuance to conspiracy, Sadiq Sarraf and Mohammad Asif and unknown others are radicalizing Muslim youth to commit unlawful activities and terrorists acts in various parts of India, including State of Rajasthan,'' the spokesperson said.

The official said further investigations in the case are in progress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra's custody

Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra'...

 India
3
Extinct species of Himalayan Owl found in Kanpur, days after rare Himalayan Griffon Vulture captured

Extinct species of Himalayan Owl found in Kanpur, days after rare Himalayan ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023