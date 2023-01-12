Left Menu

2 arrested over alleged links with terror outfits: Delhi Police

Ahead of Republic Day, the Delhi Police Special Cell on Thursday arrested two persons over their suspected links with terror organisations and involvement in heinous crimes, officials said. The accused have been identified as Jagjit Singh alias Jagga (29), a resident of Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand, and Naushad (56), a resident of Jahangirpuri in Delhi, they said. Three pistols and 22 live cartridges were recovered from them, police said. Jagga is suspected to have links with a Canada-based Khalistani terrorist, they said.

A few other suspects allegedly having links with Khalisthani terrorist are being quizzed. They were picked up from northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, police said. Naushad had been associated with terror outfit 'Harkat ul-Ansar'. He has been a life convict in two cases of murder and has also undergone 10 years sentence in an Explosive Act case, Delhi Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa said. However, it was not immediately known in what circumstances he was outside jail. Jagjit is a member of the notorious 'Bambiha' gang and has been getting instructions from anti-national elements based abroad. He is a parole jumper in a case of murder in Uttarakhand, police said. Further investigation is underway to ascertain their suspected involvement in other cases, police added.

