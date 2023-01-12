Maha: Two revenue department staffers held for bribery

Two revenue department staffers were arrested on Thursday in Shahapur in Thane district for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe, a Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau official said.

The two, attached to the Dhasai office of the revenue department, had sought Rs 60,000 from a man whose mother's land was acquired for a railway project.

''The accused sought this bribe to give a residence certificate to the complainant and send a favourable report to the tehsildar's office. They have been charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Shahapur police is probing further,'' he said.

