Maha: Two revenue department staffers held for bribery

PTI | Thane | Updated: 12-01-2023 22:28 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 22:28 IST
Two revenue department staffers were arrested on Thursday in Shahapur in Thane district for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe, a Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau official said.

The two, attached to the Dhasai office of the revenue department, had sought Rs 60,000 from a man whose mother's land was acquired for a railway project.

''The accused sought this bribe to give a residence certificate to the complainant and send a favourable report to the tehsildar's office. They have been charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Shahapur police is probing further,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

