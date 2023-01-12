Left Menu

Consultative meetings held on identification of minorities, 24 states gave views: Centre tells SC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2023 22:32 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 22:32 IST
Consultative meetings held on identification of minorities, 24 states gave views: Centre tells SC
The Centre has told the Supreme Court it has held consultative meetings with all state governments, Union territories and other stakeholders on identification of minorities at the state level and 24 states and six union territories have furnished their views so far.

The Ministry of Minority Affairs told the apex court that apart from state governments and UTs, it held consultations with other stakeholders including the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Law & Justice, Ministry of Education, the National Commission for Minorities (NCM), and National Commission for Minority Educational Institutions (NCMEI).

''24 State Governments namely Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Manipur, Odisha, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Nagaland, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat, Goa, West Bengal, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and six Union Territories namely Ladakh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Chandigarh, NCT of Delhi, Andaman & Nicobar islands and Puducherry have furnished their comments/views,'' the Ministry said.

It said inputs and comments from the remaining six state governments and UTs- Arunachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Lakshadweep, Rajasthan and Telangana are still awaited.

''Last reminder in the matter was sent on December 21, 2022 to the six States/UT's,'' it said.

The submissions were made in an affidavit filed by the Ministry of Minority Affairs which said some states and Union Territories have requested for additional time to have wider consultations with the stakeholders before they form their considered opinion on the issue.

The affidavit was filed in response to pleas, including the one filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, which sought directions for framing guidelines for identification of minorities at the state level, contending that Hindus are in minority in 10 states.

Terming section 2(f) of the National Commission for Minority Education Institution Act, 2004, which empowers the Centre to identify and notify minority communities in India, as ''manifestly arbitrary, irrational, and offending'', he has alleged it gives unbridled power to the Centre.

On May 10, the apex court had expressed displeasure over the Centre's shifting stand on the issue of identification of minorities, including Hindus, at the state level and directed it to hold consultations with the states within three months.

In supersession of its earlier stand, the Centre had told the apex court that the power to notify minorities is vested with the Union government and any decision with regard to the issue will be taken after discussion with states and other stakeholders.

The Centre had earlier said it was for the states and Union Territories to take a call on whether or not to grant minority status to Hindus and other communities where they are fewer in number.

