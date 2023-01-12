Left Menu

Italy's Meloni renews criticism of euro zone bailout fund

Reuters | Updated: 12-01-2023 23:05 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 23:05 IST
Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Thursday renewed her criticism of the euro zone's bailout fund after a meeting in Rome with the heads of the fund.

According to a statement issued by the government, Meloni noted that despite the significant resources at the fund's disposal, the so-called European Stability Mechanism (ESM) was an instrument that "has not been used for a long time."

She said she asked the heads of the ESM to consider, together with the other backers of the fund, "possible remedies" to turn it into a more effective tool to support the economies of its supporting states.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

