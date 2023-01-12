Left Menu

Maha: Army jawan who died in J-K cremated in native Latur

PTI | Latur | Updated: 12-01-2023 23:16 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 23:16 IST
Maha: Army jawan who died in J-K cremated in native Latur
  • Country:
  • India

An Indian Army jawan who died earlier this week in Jammu and Kashmir was cremated with full honours in his native village in Latur in Maharashtra on Thursday.

Shridhar Chavan (32) of the 120 Engineer Regiment died on Monday in the northern Union Territory, his kin said.

Hundreds of people attended the last rites of Chavan at Hadga (Omerga) village during the day, many of whom drew 'rangolis' along the route on which his body was taken for paying of last respects, officials said.

His pyre was lit by elder brother Amar after a three-volley salute by a local police team.

Among those who attended the last rites were former MP Rupatai Patil Nilangekar, Sub Divisional Offier Shobha Jadhav, Additional Superintendent of Police Ajay Devre and Tehsildar Anup Patil.

He is survived by his wife, one-year-old daughter, parents and two brothers, officials added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

India
3
Sweden's LKAB finds Europe's biggest deposit of rare earth metals

Sweden's LKAB finds Europe's biggest deposit of rare earth metals

 Sweden
4
China faces protests by EV owners missing out on price cuts

China faces protests by EV owners missing out on price cuts

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023